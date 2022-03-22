Vladimir Putin and the Fragility of Order

Remorseless and power-hungry men will always be with us, no matter how advanced we believe we have become.

An invading army surrounds a European city, cuts off its supplies, bombards it, and demands surrender.

Is it 1346? 1631? 1870? 1941? Or 2022?

The answer is any of the above, and all of the above. The Russian siege of Mariupol is shocking not because it is unprecedented, but because it is so traditional — a form of war that is grinding, brutish, and all too typical in European history.

If you refer, say, to the siege of Vienna, the next question is, which one? The siege of 1485 (during the Austro-Hungarian war), 1529 (during the first Ottoman attempt to take the city), …