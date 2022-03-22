NR PLUS World

Vladimir Putin and the Fragility of Order

By
A woman walks past placards of Russian President Vladimir Putin that read “Russia does not start wars, it ends them” (left) and “We will aim for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine” in Simferopol, Crimea, March 4, 2022. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Remorseless and power-hungry men will always be with us, no matter how advanced we believe we have become.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n invading army surrounds a European city, cuts off its supplies, bombards it, and demands surrender.

Is it 1346? 1631? 1870? 1941? Or 2022?

The answer is any of the above, and all of the above. The Russian siege of Mariupol is shocking not because it is unprecedented, but because it is so traditional — a form of war that is grinding, brutish, and all too typical in European history.

If you refer, say, to the siege of Vienna, the next question is, which one? The siege of 1485 (during the Austro-Hungarian war), 1529 (during the first Ottoman attempt to take the city),

