Walking on Atomic Eggshells

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the extent to which Russian nuclear disarmament is critical to U.S. national security.

T he cliché of the day: We need to find an "off ramp" for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, a face-saving way for the Russian caudillo to end his campaign of atrocities abroad and bring his troops home — at some considerable cost to Ukrainian sovereignty.

Here is a question nobody is asking: What is the United States’s off ramp?

The United States has the world’s most powerful military, with China a distant No. 2; Russian troops would not last six weeks in a battle with America forces. The United States has the world’s largest economy; Vladimir Putin lords over a country with an …