Wally Stern: The Legacy of Herman Kahn’s Intellectual Other Half

While other men of his wealth and status bought vacation homes, yachts, or private planes, Wally invested in ideas and the American future, through the Hudson Institute.

Walter P. Stern, who died February 27 at the age of 93, was for decades the most influential American you've never heard of. An Air Force veteran who became one of the most well-regarded figures in the investment world, Wally was an exemplar of professional accomplishment and patriotism. But his most enduring influence came not from his professional work but from his avocation: the promotion public-policy work that would keep America secure, prosperous, and free.

In 1973, a family friend suggested that he attend a lecture by the founder of Hudson Institute, the legendary futurist Herman Kahn. Wally was immediately fascinated …