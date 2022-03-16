NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Wally Stern: The Legacy of Herman Kahn’s Intellectual Other Half

By
(Eachat/Getty Images)
While other men of his wealth and status bought vacation homes, yachts, or private planes, Wally invested in ideas and the American future, through the Hudson Institute.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W alter P. Stern, who died February 27 at the age of 93, was for decades the most influential American you’ve never heard of. An Air Force veteran who became one of the most well-regarded figures in the investment world, Wally was an exemplar of professional accomplishment and patriotism. But his most enduring influence came not from his professional work but from his avocation: the promotion public-policy work that would keep America secure, prosperous, and free.

In 1973, a family friend suggested that he attend a lecture by the founder of Hudson Institute, the legendary futurist Herman Kahn. Wally was immediately fascinated …

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Kenneth R. Weinstein is the Walter P. Stern Distinguished Fellow at Hudson Institute and served as the Institute’s president and CEO from 2011 to 2020.

Recommended

The Latest