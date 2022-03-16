NR PLUS World

Wartime’s Macabre Predictions of a Populist Defeat

By
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)
It’s a weird, premature, and slightly macabre reaction, from thinkers who should know better.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s been three weeks since Russia invaded. Just three weeks.

And already, fed by what they are glimpsing on Twitter and hearing in private chat rooms, liberal-minded commentators are already celebrating the renewal and forthcoming triumph of all their ideas over all their enemies globally. Moral clarity is back! Populism and nationalism are totally finished!

It’s a weird, premature, and slightly macabre reaction, from thinkers who should know better. Thinkers such as Francis Fukuyama. Fukuyama’s own book, The End of History, is a misunderstood classic. It presciently anticipates that peoples and rulers may get bored with the end of ideological struggle and

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest