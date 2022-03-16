Wartime’s Macabre Predictions of a Populist Defeat

It’s a weird, premature, and slightly macabre reaction, from thinkers who should know better.

It's been three weeks since Russia invaded. Just three weeks.

And already, fed by what they are glimpsing on Twitter and hearing in private chat rooms, liberal-minded commentators are already celebrating the renewal and forthcoming triumph of all their ideas over all their enemies globally. Moral clarity is back! Populism and nationalism are totally finished!

It’s a weird, premature, and slightly macabre reaction, from thinkers who should know better. Thinkers such as Francis Fukuyama. Fukuyama’s own book, The End of History, is a misunderstood classic. It presciently anticipates that peoples and rulers may get bored with the end of ideological struggle and …