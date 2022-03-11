We Need New Thinking in the Economic Competition with China

We must focus on maintaining a first-class military, winning the high-tech race, and reducing our vulnerabilities in the event of a war.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he great mid-20th-century American statesman Dean Acheson titled his memoir “Present at the Creation,” the story of his role developing the institutions of a new international order after the cataclysm of World War II.

The challenge today is not remotely comparable — we are largely protecting the status quo from revanchist powers rather than writing on a blank slate. Yet the twin threat from Russia and China requires new thinking, especially in meeting national needs not necessarily addressed by the free market alone.

We must focus on maintaining a first-class military, winning the high-tech race with China, and reducing our vulnerabilities in …