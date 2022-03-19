What Can Republicans Do about Biden’s Russia-Engineered Iran Nuclear Deal II?

If Republicans can illuminate the risks of engaging in commerce with our Iranian nemesis, many businesses will decide those risks are not worth running.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I t’s unconscionable.” That is how Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) exquisitely described the Biden administration’s determination to lift the economic sanctions against Iran — the sanctions that former President Trump reimposed when he renounced the Obama–Biden administration’s Iran nuclear deal. Because “it’s unconscionable,” Cruz insisted that “Congress must put a stop to it.”

The senator has been a champion of American national-security interests when it comes to the fights against both the 2015 nuclear pact (formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA) and the even greater abomination with which President Biden — in collusion with Russian strongman …