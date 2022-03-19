NR PLUS National Security & Defense

What Can Republicans Do about Biden’s Russia-Engineered Iran Nuclear Deal II?

By
President Joe Biden and (from left) Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attend a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
If Republicans can illuminate the risks of engaging in commerce with our Iranian nemesis, many businesses will decide those risks are not worth running.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I t’s unconscionable.” That is how Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) exquisitely described the Biden administration’s determination to lift the economic sanctions against Iran — the sanctions that former President Trump reimposed when he renounced the Obama–Biden administration’s Iran nuclear deal. Because “it’s unconscionable,” Cruz insisted that “Congress must put a stop to it.”

The senator has been a champion of American national-security interests when it comes to the fights against both the 2015 nuclear pact (formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA) and the even greater abomination with which President Biden — in collusion with Russian strongman

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Latest