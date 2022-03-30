What Happened to ‘Pro-life’ Bob Casey Jr.?

The Pennsylvania Democratic senator was never a stalwart pro-lifer, but his vote to advance a radical abortion bill was surprising.

The late Bob Casey Sr., former governor of Pennsylvania, was one of the most prominent pro-life Democrats in American history. The "Casey" in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he was denied a speaking spot at the 1992 Democratic convention over his pro-life stance.

Casey’s son, Bob Casey Jr., who has served as a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania since 2007, has claimed the “pro-life” label during each of his campaigns, but he was never the stalwart his father was. For example, Casey Jr. rolled over without a fight to vote for Obamacare in 2010 when it expanded taxpayer subsidies for elective abortion.

Casey Jr. …