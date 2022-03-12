Anyone who cannot answer this question is worse than useless to the cause of women’s rights.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A ccording to its website, International Women’s Day (marked this past Tuesday) is a celebration of the global “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.” The theme for this year’s platitudinal musings — #BreaktheBias — was supposed to be imagining a “diverse, equitable and inclusive” world that’s free from “bias, stereotypes and discrimination.” I have a suggestion for next year’s theme: #WhatIsAWoman?

“What is a woman?” is the question that Anneliese Dodds, the U.K.’s Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, was unable to answer on BBC Woman’s Hour on International Women’s Day. The presenter, Emma Barnett, gave Dodds multiple chances to …