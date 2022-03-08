What Putin Knew

Europe made a decision to forget the incredible power of oil, gas, and coal and to ignore the centrality of energy to geopolitics.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are forgivable intellectual and policy errors, and then there’s the self-delusion that has driven the West into its dependence on Vladimir Putin’s oil and gas.

Russia has long been a major supplier of energy to Europe. The depletion of European natural-gas reserves has played a role in Russia’s increased significance. Moscow has also benefited, though, from a deliberate choice by Europe to attempt a great leap forward into a green-energy future, especially in a Germany that turned its back on both nuclear and coal.

In taking this route, Europe made a holiday-from-history decision to forget the incredible power of oil, gas, …