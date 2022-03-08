NR PLUS Energy & Environment

What Putin Knew

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on development of the Russian fuel and energy industry at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2020. (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)
Europe made a decision to forget the incredible power of oil, gas, and coal and to ignore the centrality of energy to geopolitics.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are forgivable intellectual and policy errors, and then there’s the self-delusion that has driven the West into its dependence on Vladimir Putin’s oil and gas.

Russia has long been a major supplier of energy to Europe. The depletion of European natural-gas reserves has played a role in Russia’s increased significance. Moscow has also benefited, though, from a deliberate choice by Europe to attempt a great leap forward into a green-energy future, especially in a Germany that turned its back on both nuclear and coal.

In taking this route, Europe made a holiday-from-history decision to forget the incredible power of oil, gas,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest