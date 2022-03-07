Where’s the GOP Resistance to Biden’s Russia–Iran Deal?

Congressional Republicans may be reluctant to highlight their role in having allowed the Obama administration to get away with the original Iran deal.

One would think that President Biden's soon-to-be-announced Russia–Iran nuclear deal would be meeting with more Republican outrage.

In early February, weeks before Iran’s Russian patron launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, 33 Republican senators sent the White House a letter about the nuclear deal being negotiated in Vienna. The senators warned that there would be hell to pay if Biden tried to cut a deal with the mullahs without providing full disclosure to, and seeking approval from, Congress.

Since then, as I related in a column on Saturday, astonishing details have emerged about the extent to which the Biden administration has relied …