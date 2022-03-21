NR PLUS U.S.

Who Are We, America?

By
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address to senators and members of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 16, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via Reuters )
Ukrainians — and everyone else in the world — need us to figure that out already.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ho are we as a nation? That’s a critical question in the backdrop of just about every controversial issue we face today in the United States. While the answer may lead to policy debates, a serious consideration of who we are and what we are about is critical to getting out of ideological silos and actually making coherent policy that helps with human flourishing.

That’s what Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was prompting, as he asked in desperation for our help, speaking to Congress:

I remember your national memorial in Rushmore, the faces of your prominent presidents, those who laid the foundation of

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

Is the IRS Collapsing?

Is the IRS Collapsing?

As the agency groans under the burden of administering the tax code, it also suffers from the growing weight of its processing and administrative problems.