Who’s Stoked for CNN+?

CNN will charge six dollars a month for more stuff nobody watches.

Can you feel the excitement? It's already blockbuster season on the screens. Batman! Bullock! And, um . . . Blitzer!

There’s so much media chatter attending the launch of CNN+ on March 29 that incoming boss man David Zaslav (soon to be CEO of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, today known as WarnerMedia) might as well be Cyrus, warlord of all gangsters, summoning the troops to the park to inquire of all comers, “Can you dig it?” The urgent, let’s-disrupt-the-industry panel discussions have been convened at South by Southwest. The trade papers have printed leaked details. The billboards have sprouted all …