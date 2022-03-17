Why California Must Fund Water Infrastructure Upgrades

Abundant and affordable water is a prerequisite to economic growth and upward mobility.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C alifornians have achieved impressive feats of water conservation over the past few decades. But that won’t be enough. While we’re drinking, washing, flushing, and irrigating less, demand for water still outpaces supply. Aging dams and canals need seismic retrofits, and new systems for harvesting and storing runoff water —and reusing wastewater — need to be built.

What’s the hold-up? With care, environmentalist concerns over new water projects can be balanced with the need to provide Californians with an adequate water supply. But behind environmentalists, a diverse assortment of financial special interests is betting that Californians are going to live with chronic …