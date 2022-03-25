Why Dave Rubin’s Use of Surrogacy Should Give Conservatives Pause

The popular commentator’s announcement of a surrogate ‘pregnancy’ was greeted warmly by many on the right.

After Dave Rubin tweeted that he and his partner were welcoming two IVF babies later this year, it didn't take long for some wag to make an Office meme juxtaposing their glossy reveal picture with Pete and Chasten Buttigieg's infamous "hospital bed" photo. As the line goes, "Corporate needs you to find the difference between these two pictures."

In fact, there is one significant difference: While Pete and Chasten were holding adopted newborn twins, Dave and David hold ultrasounds of babies in surrogate wombs, carrying their own genes — one matched to each man with a shared egg donor. It’s the …