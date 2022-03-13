NR PLUS Education

Why George Washington University Must Oppose Chinese Communist Oppression

George Washington University students pass through campus in Washington, D.C., September 5, 2019. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
It seems like a no-brainer, but on one American campus, critics of a campaign against a tyrannical regime charge racism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n early February, posters criticizing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for their subjugation of the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Hong Kongers emerged on the campus of George Washington University. The posters, put up anonymously and highlighting the CCP’s reprehensible actions, soon turned controversial.

Student groups complained to university president Mark Wrighton that the posters were offensive and depicted racist caricatures. In a leaked email, Wrighton responded by saying that he too was “personally offended” by the posters. This email received significant press coverage, leading to a statement from Wrigthon in which he clarified his prior ignorance of the posters’ true meaning and

Ezra Meyer is a junior at the George Washington University studying economics and public policy where he serves as Director of Public Relations for GW College Republicans. His past experience includes interning in the United States Senate and at the Heritage Foundation, as well as serving as president of the student group GW for Israel.

