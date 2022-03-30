Why I Debate Abortion

We can’t avoid this debate just because we might wish it were already ‘settled.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday evening, I participated in an abortion debate hosted at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. My opponent was feminist attorney Jill Filipovic, who is a CNN opinion writer and freelance journalist. We debated in modified Lincoln–Douglas style on the resolution “Legal Access to Abortion is Necessary for the Freedom and Equality of Women.” (You’ll be surprised to hear, I’m sure, that I took the “no, it is not” side of that particular resolution.)

It was a remarkable debate for a number of reasons, not least of which was that both Jill and I tried to offer substantial …