Why Is It So Hard to Stop Gun Crime?

The solutions offered are ineffective, or target one kind of gun crime when meant for another, or run up against fundamental realities of American culture.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is little doubt that the past two years have seen a serious crime spike in the United States. The gun-crime rise has been especially disturbing. Using 2019 — before the pandemic and the protests — as a baseline, gun homicides rose 35 percent by the end of 2021, and mass shootings (four or more injured or killed in a single incident) leapt an eye-popping 66 percent.

After all this bloodshed, why, two decades into the 21st century, can’t we get our gun-crime problem in hand? Before we launch with the usual nostrums — ban semi-automatic weapons, increase background checks on …