Why Not Allow the President to Fire Federal Employees?

Trump’s latest proposal is hardly as radical as the pundits make it sound.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t a South Carolina rally this Saturday, Donald Trump made a basic assertion: Unelected bureaucrats in the executive branch should be accountable to the democratic will of the people. “We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States,” Trump proposed. “The deep state must and will be brought to heel.”

Defenders of democracy everywhere leapt into action: Authoritarianism was on the march once more. “Trump’s embrace of autocracy is now open and enthusiastic,” tweeted Bill Kristol. Keith Olbermann added that “Trump is openly running for Dictator” and that “all measures must be …