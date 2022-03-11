Why Public Universities Shouldn’t Force Religious Clubs to Have Non-Religious Leaders

Whether Christian, Muslim, conservative, or liberal, student groups are, and should be, free to require their leaders to adhere to their beliefs.

Imagine if National Review's editor-in-chief were Rachel Maddow. Your immediate thought (after perhaps picking yourself up off the floor) is the obvious: The content would communicate a vastly different message. This is because "personnel is policy."

This is no less true at America’s public universities, which these days often attempt to dictate personnel decisions, especially the people that student organizations must elect as their leaders. Most recently, the University of Houston–Clear Lake refused to recognize a Christian apologetics group, Ratio Christi, because, although membership is open to anyone, the group requires its leadership to demonstrate commitment to the Christian faith.

Of course, if the College …