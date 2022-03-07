Why School Choice Matters Now More than Ever

As public schools indoctrinate students in the pseudo-religion of social-justice movements and ideologies, we need to support parents who want an escape.

It was three in the morning, and I woke up in a panic. A familiar panic. I'm a mother who needs to educate my seven youngest children. My eldest son who is still at home will begin his first year in college this fall. I'm also a Catholic — and that means that, these days, I'm looking at some frightening bills for education.

I went to my local public high school in the late ’80s. There was nothing particularly awful about it. But then along came gender ideology and critical race theory, and now I do have a problem with government-run schools …