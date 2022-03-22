Why the Fed Should Stop Over-Relying on Inflation Forecasts

Inflation is at 7.9 percent while short-term interest rates remain historically low. Bad inflation forecasts are what got us here.

On Monday, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell admitted the Fed's inflation forecasting has not been great: "The rise in inflation has been much greater and more persistent than forecasters generally expected." This admission gets at the heart of the Fed's challenges: over-relying on macroeconomic forecasts in its monetary-policy decisions.

According to February’s data, headline CPI inflation is at 7.9 percent (core inflation is at 6.4 percent), and the Fed until this past week has kept interest rates near zero. The producer price index has been at 10 percent year-over-year.

None of these data reflects the economic and inflationary impact of the Ukraine–Russia …