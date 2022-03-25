Why Trump?

Republicans could have their pick of a variety of less risky alternatives in 2024.

An endorsement from Donald Trump, as Alabama congressman Mo Brooks has learned to his chagrin, is no guarantee against future harsh denunciation.

Trump endorsed Brooks for Senate in the belief that he would say whatever Trump wanted to hear about the 2020 election; then when Brooks faltered in the polls, he humiliatingly unendorsed him.

Brooks responded by revealing how Trump had pressured him to support throwing Biden out of office and reinstating him as president, demands so unreasonable that even Brooks didn’t bend to them.

If Trump’s back-and-forth over Brooks is notably sophomoric, it’s not uncharacteristic. Indeed, the party will continue to be …