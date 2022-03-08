Yes, If America Is Ever Invaded, You Must Take Up Arms and Fight

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s part of a recent survey of attitudes toward Russia’s execrable invasion of Ukraine, the polling firm Quinnipiac asked Americans whether they would stay and fight if the United States were invaded by Russia. The results make sobering — and often disgraceful — reading. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said that they would “stay and fight,” with 25 percent indicating that they’d run away. Among independents, those numbers are 57–36. Among Democrats, they’re in negative territory, at 40–52. Among 50- to 64-year-old men and women, the stay/leave numbers are 66/28. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, they are 45/48. Or, to put it …
When asked whether they’d flee or fight an invading force, far too many Millennials and Gen-Zers give the wrong answer.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
The Perfect Storm Is Coming
Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
The Afghanistan Debacle Looks Worse and Worse
The more we learn about the administration’s withdrawal, the more it becomes clear that its decisions were driven by political considerations and panic.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
Bloodshed in Ukraine: Hundreds of Casualties Reported as Nationwide Russian Assault Continues
'We are issuing arms to all those capable of defending our sovereignty,' Zelensky said during a televised address from Kyiv.
The Workers’ Revolution Is Here, and the Left Hates It
With the truckers’ protest, Trudeau’s government has maneuvered itself into a class conflict that could rapidly get out of control.
The Latest
Minneapolis Teachers Strike, Stranding Students at Home
The teachers are demanding increased pay, and decreased class sizes and pandemic-related mental health resources.
Covid Beach Grim Reaper Announces Run for Florida Attorney General
Daniel Uhlfelder walked the Florida beaches dressed as the grim reaper early in the pandemic to scare residents into remaining indoors.
Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports under Bipartisan Pressure
Congress was reportedly moving to force the administration's hand before the White House agreed to impose the ban.
The Postal Service Reform Act Is a Bad Deal
The Senate should return this bill to sender.
Transgender UPenn Swimmer Responds to Critics: 'I'm a Woman, Just Like Anybody Else on the Team'
Thomas has set pool, school, and Ivy League records, prompting pushback from teammates and parents.
Delta Pushes Back on Report That Flight Attendants Bullied Black Passenger Into Moving Seats
A Delta employee pushed back on the claim that the seat-change was racially motivated, explaining that flight attendants followed standard procedure.