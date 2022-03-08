Yes, If America Is Ever Invaded, You Must Take Up Arms and Fight

When asked whether they’d flee or fight an invading force, far too many Millennials and Gen-Zers give the wrong answer.

A s part of a recent survey of attitudes toward Russia's execrable invasion of Ukraine, the polling firm Quinnipiac asked Americans whether they would stay and fight if the United States were invaded by Russia. The results make sobering — and often disgraceful — reading. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said that they would "stay and fight," with 25 percent indicating that they'd run away. Among independents, those numbers are 57–36. Among Democrats, they're in negative territory, at 40–52. Among 50- to 64-year-old men and women, the stay/leave numbers are 66/28. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, they are 45/48. Or, to put it …