Yes, Mr. President, People on Secret Government Lists Should Be Able to Buy Guns

Are we supposed to accept that Congress has the power to strip people of their Second Amendment rights without any due process?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n his State of the Union address yesterday, President Joe Biden wondered why American citizens who are placed on secret government lists by bureaucrats aren’t being denied their constitutional rights:

I ask Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence. Pass universal background checks. Why should anyone on the terrorist list be able to purchase a weapon? Why? Why?

Well, I suppose we can start with the Second and Fifth Amendments of the United States Constitution. The terror watch list (last estimated to have almost 2 million names on it) and no-fly list (tens of thousands) are tools used by law …