You Can Oppose School Covid-Vaccine Mandates without Opposing Vaccines

Lower Covid risk for children, the temporary nature of Covid vaccines, and the practices of other countries all argue in favor of leaving this vaccination decision to parents.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wo New York City officials recently called on Mayor Eric Adams to require full Covid vaccination next school year as part of the standard vaccination requirements for public schools. Democrats such as Virginia’s Terry McAuliffe don’t think parents should have a say in what schools teach their children, and many also want those same schools to override parents’ role as their children’s first and most important caregivers. Yet mandatory Covid-vaccination policies for schoolchildren worry 53 percent of parents, and 76 percent of parents are concerned about long-term effects of the Covid vaccine in children.

California, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C., have issued …