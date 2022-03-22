Zelensky’s Ahistorical Speech to Israel’s Knesset

Israel surely sides with Ukraine today. But for the record: Ukraine was one of the most violently antisemitic nations in Europe during WWII.

Twitter personality Adam Kinzinger recently demanded that American aid to Israel be conditioned on its actions regarding Ukraine. "If we don't want to directly attack Russia, then our leverage is in the world uniting in sanctions and assistance for the people of Ukraine," the congressman went on. "This includes everyone, and Israel doesn't have a special exemption."

Kinzinger was reacting to Volodymyr Zelensky’s ahistorical speech to the Knesset. “Why hasn’t Israel seriously sanctioned Russia? Why aren’t you putting pressure on businesses?” asked the Ukrainian leader, who warned that Russians were engaged in their own “final solution.” “Ukrainians made their choice 80 years …