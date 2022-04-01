NR PLUS Science & Tech

Biden Brings Identity Politics to the Moon

By
NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System rocket with the Orion crew capsule on top makes a highly anticipated journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Fla. March 17, 2022. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani/Handout via Reuters)
The latest Biden budget is just the latest confirmation that his administration cares more about exploiting identity politics than exploring space.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden’s NASA found a way to inject woke identity politics into the space agency’s plans to return to the moon by explicitly pledging to select only astronauts of certain genders and races.

The U.S. space agency revealed the Space Launch System rocket in March, which is intended to return humans to the moon by 2025. The rocket will undergo its first test launch in early April, with the explicit goal of “land[ing] the first woman and person of color on the moon,” according to Joe Biden’s spending plan. Notably, in Biden’s plan, diversity is listed as a goal before the

Andrew Follett previously worked as a space and science reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation. He has also done research for the Congressional Committee on Science, Space and Technology, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Cato Institute, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He currently conducts research analysis for a nonprofit in the Washington, D.C., area.

