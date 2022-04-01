Return to the Trashy Comic-Book Movie

The total quantity of wit in Morbius is to a soupçon what Jared Leto is to Daniel Day-Lewis.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hrowback time! Morbius dials back the clock on comic-book movies to a generation ago, when the genre was not yet the absolute center of popular culture but more like Hollywood’s back room, where possibly profitable but defiantly skeezy things took place. Movies about superpowers were dim, derivative efforts directed not by Oscar aspirants but by gleeful hacks whose main concern was to stuff the thing with lots of dumb special effects to give its intended audience a break from worrying about their SAT scores. As in predecessors such as Blade and Underworld, Morbius bets that you really can’t go wrong …