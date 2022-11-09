Donald Trump’s GOP Establishment Has Failed

After a profoundly disappointing midterm cycle, it’s even harder to argue that Trump’s time atop the party has been anything but a disaster for Republicans.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f they have any intention of turning around their party’s increasingly moribund fortunes, Republican voters must respond to last night’s profoundly disappointing midterm-election result by telling the Republican establishment to pound sand.

That’s right: It is time for Donald Trump to go.

I’m not being cute: Trump is the Republican establishment now. He’s the default, the Man, the swamp. It is Trump who is widely considered the front-runner for the party’s nomination in 2024. It is Trump whose endorsements are treated as if they were official edicts. It is Trump to whom the press and the public tend to link all GOP …