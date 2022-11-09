NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Don’t Blame Dobbs

By
Supporters wait for results at the Republican Party of Arizona’s 2022 U.S. midterm elections night rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 8, 2022. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
The problem isn’t abortion; it’s the quality of candidates and their messaging.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D emocrats are already arguing that last night vindicated the party’s position on abortion, that abortion absolutism is a winning message, and that the end of Roe was a major boon to their candidates. Similarly, Republicans who are disinclined to talk about abortion and even more disinclined to examine the systemic flaws and disunity within their party — and, by consequence, the weakness of candidates on the ballot in key swing-state races — will attempt to pin the GOP underperformance on Dobbs and abortion.

There is little evidence for these assertions. The results suggest that the poor Republican performance was due primarily

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest