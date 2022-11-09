What Went Wrong, and Right, on Election Night

A good night for incumbents, few poll surprises, Republican recruiting woes, and the outlook for 2024 are all part of the midterm story.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat happened? That’s always the question after an election, but especially after one that didn’t go as many people expected. It will take some time to pour through the data and consider what worked and what didn’t, but here are some key early takeaways on what happened and what it means going forward.

A good night for incumbents: With 68 percent of voters’ thinking the country was on the wrong track and only 24 percent saying otherwise, you might have thought that the difference between a good Republican night and a mediocre one would be that Democrats succeeded in turning a …