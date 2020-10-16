Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

A Closing Note on Barrett Hearing

By

I’m not going to add my own lengthy assessment of the Barrett hearing. Very briefly: Judge Barrett was stellar in all respects. Of the other eight Supreme Court confirmation hearings that I have observed closely (going back to RBG’s in 1993), I can’t think of a nominee who performed better.

By contrast, Senate Democrats were dismal—leveling ill-founded charges in a transparent short-term play for Election Day and embracing a results-oriented contempt for impartial decisionmaking.

As you’d expect, Senator Kamala Harris epitomized these flaws. For example, in her final round of questioning, she contended that Barrett had “a pattern of … ruling against workers and in favor of corporations.” The three cases she trotted out in supposed support of this claim—without actually posing a question that Barrett could respond to—were all unanimous panel rulings, each of the first two joined by one of the most liberal members of her court and the third, as she had already explained to Senator Booker, faithfully applying Supreme Court precedent (and not drawing an en banc call from any of her colleagues). Short tweet thread with details here.

Most Popular

Culture

Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Woman’

By
Earlier this month, the blue-checked U.N. Women Twitter account linked to the definition of “mansplaining,” which is, apparently, “the practice of a man explaining something to a woman in a way that shows he thinks he knows and understands more than she does.” Presumably, what the drafters of this loose ... Read More
Culture

Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Woman’

By
Earlier this month, the blue-checked U.N. Women Twitter account linked to the definition of “mansplaining,” which is, apparently, “the practice of a man explaining something to a woman in a way that shows he thinks he knows and understands more than she does.” Presumably, what the drafters of this loose ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More