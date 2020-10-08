A Response to the Latest Anti-Catholicism: ‘Democrats Are the New Know-Nothings’

The crowd in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan, April 21, 2019. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

William S. Smith writes in Crisis magazine that “Catholics should buckle their chinstraps for the torrential cascade of anti-Catholicism that will be belched up by [Amy Coney Barrett’s] opponents.” He tears apart an error-laden piece in Politico written by a liberal theologian about charismatic Christian groups that ran before Judge Barrett was even nominated to the Supreme Court and then recounts how the anti-Catholicism visible through so much of American history has found a home in the modern Democratic Party.

Smith includes in his account recent attacks on judicial nominees by Democratic senators — Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono attacking district-court nominee Brian Buescher for his membership in the Knights of Columbus and Dianne Feinstein’s notorious remark to Barrett that “the dogma lives loudly in you.” Smith trenchantly observes:

The most laughable aspect of these attacks is the assumption that charismatic Catholics are some kind of threat to the public order. Ideologies of the left, such as communism, have probably killed 100 million people over the last century, yet many American politicians and activists who share Marxist philosophical principles are never questioned about them. And now leftist ideological movements, such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter, are rioting and burning American cities, yet it is Judge Barrett’s charismatic Catholicism that is the great danger. I may not have noticed, but I do not recall any rioting, looting, or police assassinations by charismatic Catholics.

