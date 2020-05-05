Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Abortion on Her Mind?

By

Some humor was found in the fact that Justice Sotomayor, for the second day in a row, forget to unmute her phone when it was her turn to ask questions today in US AID v. Alliance for Open Society International. But that gaffe was trivial compared to the confusions embedded in her questions.

Her first question (emphasis added):

Mr. Michel, the long and the short of this is that a domestic agency that does not want to adopt a policy of being opposed to abortion but who is willing to not support it in a program, they can’t receive funds unless they affiliate with someone who will make the statement for them, correct? [Transcript, pp. 21-22.]

Uh, no. For starters, the case has nothing to do with abortion. It concerns, rather, prostitution and sex trafficking—a requirement that a recipient of federal funds to fight HIV/AIDS overseas have a policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking.

Second, the case doesn’t involve “domestic” agencies. The challenged restriction, in the aftermath of the Court’s 2013 decision involving the same parties, doesn’t apply to domestic agencies. It applies only to foreign entities. Mr. Michel made that clear in his response, but Sotomayor repeated the confusion in her very next question (transcript, p. 22):

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: But the domestic corporation who doesn’t want to speak the government’s message but does want to do the program can’t, unless it finds a affiliate who will speak the government’s message?

MICHEL: Well, with respect, Justice Sotomayor, that — I think that was the issue in the case last time. But –

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: Exactly.

MICHEL: — that’s no longer true. Yeah.

I love that “Exactly”—yeah, she understood that all along, despite her two questions asserting the opposite.

And then came this further confusion (transcript, pp. 22-23):

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: Exactly. And the last time when you sought for cert before us, you said it was a facial — it was tantamount or amounting to a facial challenge. If we read our prior decision as basically facially addressing the restriction, do you win?

MICHEL: I think if you read it as truly facially invalidating the statute, then, no, we couldn’t win.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
Elections

Biden: You Didn’t Build That

By
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.” “You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ... Read More
Elections

Biden: You Didn’t Build That

By
Joe Biden is rumored to be taking a look at Elizabeth Warren for the vice-president’s spot. He’s already talking like her, e.g.: “Look, you know Wall Street is — they’re good folks. But, guess what, they didn’t build America.” “You didn’t build that!” I think I have heard that homily ... Read More