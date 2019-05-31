‘American Law Institute: Unbiased Analyzer or Agenda Driver’

That’s the title of a Federalist Society panel that I will be taking part in at the National Press Club next Wednesday, June 5, at noon. My fellow panelists are John Fund, Victor E. Schwartz, and Seth P. Waxman (who, among his many distinctions, is a member of the American Law Institute’s governing Council). Judge Susan Braden, now retired from the Court of Federal Claims, will moderate. Register here.

Advertisement

My recent posts criticizing the thinly disguised abortion advocacy in the ALI’s Restatement of the Law on Children and the Law are here and here.