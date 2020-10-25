Bench Memos

Amid the Celebration, a Cautionary Note About the Democratic Playbook

By
Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 14, 2020. (Bonnie Cash/Pool via Reuters)

It has been a long month since President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Her confirmation should be celebrated as a victory for constitutionalism and the rule of law. But we should keep in mind a cautionary note about the Democrats’ Supreme Court playbook.

From the moment Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Senate Democrats kept throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what would stick and keep the seat on the Supreme Court open. Of course, their entire M.O. when it comes to the third branch of government is to use courts as vehicles for policy, so when they were not making scurrilous procedural arguments against filling the seat, they saw no reason not to double down and talk policy. During the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings, they asked and repeated innumerable questions that the nominee, under longstanding tradition that prominently includes Justice Ginsburg’s hearings in 1993, should not have been expected to answer about issues that may come before the Court.

Barrett’s hostile questioners veered far off her actual record in an attempt to depict her as a threat to healthcare, racial equality, voting rights, and democracy itself. That fell flat, as was especially clear when Senator Richard Durbin’s questioning on police brutality and race evoked the nominee’s story of how she “wept together” with her black daughter in reaction to the news of George Floyd’s death.

As bad as the innuendo and barrage of loaded policy questions were, however, the hearings did not sink to the level of abuse the nation witnessed during the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. Nor did Senators Dianne Feinstein, the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, or Durbin reprise their notorious questioning of Barrett’s faith during her 2017 hearings for the Seventh Circuit.

In fact, at the end of the hearings, Feinstein thanked Chairman Lindsey Graham for “one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in” and praised his “fairness,” which left her with “a lot of hopes.” And just before leaving the hearing room, still unmasked, she hugged the chairman. Covid, shmovid.

For much of the Left, such civility and all it represented is inexcusable. (Perhaps they find such kindness as unacceptable as conservatives found slandering Brett Kavanaugh as a gang rapist.) Demand Justice and other groups called for Feinstein’s removal as the lead Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. Senate Democratic leadership listened. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had what he described as “a long and serious talk with Senator Feinstein.”

We shall see what that means for Feinstein’s future. For now, Democratic numbers could not prevent Barrett’s nomination from advancing to a confirmation vote. What is clear is that going forward, the Democratic playbook will regress from today’s grandstanding to the even more sordid past. The Judiciary Democrats’ boycott of the committee vote and Schumer’s apocalyptic rhetoric against the legitimacy of what he called a “sham vote” lay out the beginning of the argument for packing the Court in the future.

U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
Film & TV

Bill Murray: The King of Cool

By
Bill Murray’s Bill Murray impression is priceless in On the Rocks, the way John Wayne did a fantastic John Wayne parody in True Grit and Al Pacino found a new level of Pacino-ness in Scent of a Woman. I want to quote every line of dialogue Murray delivers in his new movie for Apple TV+ -- every hilarious piece ... Read More
Media

The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication

By
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
Books

Orwell, Huxley, and Us

By
To hear some people tell it, America entered a dystopia long before the coronavirus and measures undertaken to combat it altered everyday life almost to the point of unrecognizability. As for which dystopia, and when, well — that depends on whom one asks. For many on the left, the annus horribilis was 2016, ... Read More
