Amy Coney Barrett’s 2019 Lecture Gives Crucial Insight Into Her Thinking: Read It

Last year, the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett delivered the 2019 Sumner Canary Memorial Lecture at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law: “Assorted Canards of Contemporary Legal Analysis: Redux.” This lecture was inspired Justice Antonin Scalia’s Canary lecture on “Assorted Canards of Contemporary Legal Analysis,” that he delivered  in 1989 (and which was republished in Scalia Speaks).

Judge Barrett’s lecture has now been published in the Case Western Reserve Law Review, and is definitely worth a read. It provides a useful introduction to Judge Barrett’s thoughts about statutory interpretation and judging more broadly. A video of the lecture may also be viewed here.

Jonathan H. Adler — Mr. Adler is an NRO contributing editor and the inaugural Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University School of Law. His latest book is Marijuana Federalism: Uncle Sam and Mary Jane.

