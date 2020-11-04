An Anniversary to Celebrate!

Given all of the anniversaries of bad judicial rulings and the like that I regularly highlight, I kindly ask your indulgence as I celebrate a joyous anniversary of a very different sort: Today marks the 25th anniversary of my blessed marriage to my wonderful wife. (Yes, her half of the achievement has been far more strenuous than my half.)
