‘Antonin Scalia and James Wilson: on Faith, on Justice, on Judging’

That’s the title of an event that I’ll be taking part in tomorrow (Thursday) evening in D.C., sponsored by the James Wilson Institute. Professor Mark Hall will discuss the role that the Christian faith of Founding Father, and early Supreme Court justice, James Wilson played in his conception of justice and judging. I’ll do likewise for Justice Scalia.

Copies of Scalia’s On Faith: Lessons from an American Believer, which I co-edited with Christopher J. Scalia, will be available for purchase (and, for anyone who wishes, signing by yours truly).

