I am delighted to report that, with the blessing and support of Justice Scalia’s family, I have been awarded the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s new Antonin Scalia Chair in Constitutional Studies. I could desire no higher honor than a position named after Justice Scalia. My deep thanks to Mrs. Scalia and to the entire Scalia family.

I am also very grateful to legal all-stars Akhil Amar, Randy Barnett, Robert P. George, Jack Goldsmith, and Michael McConnell for their generous praise accompanying EPPC’s announcement.