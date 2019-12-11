Appellate Confirmations Keep Humming Along

This afternoon the Senate will vote on President Trump’s nomination of Lawrence VanDyke to the Ninth Circuit. If, as expected, VanDyke’s confirmation is confirmed, VanDyke will become the seventh federal appellate nominee confirmed in the past five weeks, after Danielle Hunsaker (CA9), William Nardini (CA2), Steven Menashi (CA2), Robert Luck (CA11), Barbara Lagoa (CA11), and Patrick Bumatay (CA9) yesterday. [Update (4:50 p.m.): The Senate confirmed VanDyke by a 51-44 vote. He becomes President Trump’s 50th confirmed appellate nominee.]

For these seven nominees, the average time from the White House’s announcement of their intended nomination until Senate confirmation was 76 days (range from 68 to 92 days), and the average time from actual nomination until Senate confirmation was 50 days (range from 35 to 66 days).