Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck: What Are They Saying?

(Pixabay)

The announcement of President Trump’s new nominees to the Eleventh Circuit, Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck, has made a splash across the country. Lagoa and Luck are judicial superstars already, and the wide-ranging endorsements they have received since yesterday demonstrate their broad support heading into the confirmation process.

Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.)

“I am pleased the president nominated two distinguished Floridians to serve on the Eleventh Circuit and I look forward to meeting with them prior to their confirmation hearing,” Rubio said. “Senate Republicans continue to confirm well-qualified judges to the federal bench, including eight district court judges in Florida. I look forward to continuing that process in the weeks and months ahead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.)

“Congrats to Florida Supreme Court Justices Barbara Lagoa & Robert Luck on their nominations to the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit! They’ve done an excellent job serving our state & upholding the rule of law. I know they will be excellent additions to the federal bench.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

“President Trump has demonstrated great judgment in nominating Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. I appointed these two Justices to the Florida Supreme Court for their demonstrated understanding of the Constitution and the appropriate role of the judiciary. We are proud of these two Floridians who have earned the respect of many for being great jurists and public servants. They will serve our nation well.”

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

“Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck are extremely well-qualified candidates for the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and I applaud President Trump for their nominations. Their brilliant legal minds and vast experience gives me great confidence that they will uphold the Constitution and rule of law with honor and integrity in their new roles.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley Moody, Florida Attorney General

“Great judicial picks by @realDonaldTrump!

We will miss Justice Luck and Justice Lagoa on the Florida Supreme Court, but we know they will serve our country well on the federal bench.”

Florida Senate President Bill Galvano

“Congratulations to Justice Lagoa and Justice Luck on their appointment to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. These appointments by President Trump recognize the quality of justices selected by Governor DeSantis. The Governor’s commitment to appointing judges who respect the separation of powers as defined in our Constitution will now benefit the citizens of not only Florida but of the entire Eleventh Circuit.”

Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva

“The President has once again shown his thoughtfulness in selecting judicial nominees. Justices Lagoa and Luck are exemplars of judicial discipline, my sincerest congratulations to them. Governor DeSantis is also to be commended for his judgment on having appointed Lagoa and Luck to Florida’s Supreme Court. This is a proud day for Florida and a great opportunity for the Federal court system.”

Advertisement

Florida State Senator Manny Díaz Jr.

“President Trump has made a wise choice in appointing Justice Barbara Lagoa to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Justice Lagoa understands the proper role of the judiciary and respects the separation of power between the branches of government. Governor DeSantis made an excellent choice in appointing Justice Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court and I trust her deep understanding of the Constitution and love for country will continue to serve Florida and the nation well.”

Advertisement

U.S. Executive Director of the Inter-American Development Bank Eliot Pedrosa

“In making Justice Barbara Lagoa his first appointment to the Florida Supreme Court, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized Justice Lagoa’s important work as a jurist which has won her the respect of her colleagues. This has been very wisely affirmed by President Donald J. Trump who has nominated Justice Lagoa to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. This is a day of significance for Floridians and the nation as Justice Lagoa will continue to serve with unfailing love of country and the Constitution.”

Florida Representative Randy Fine

“Justice Robert Luck is principled, honorable and well-qualified jurist and President Trump could not have nominated a better candidate. He is a dedicated public servant who I have no doubt will continue to faithfully uphold the rule of law on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Advertisement

Florida Representative Ben Diamond

“I am privileged to have known Justice Luck for years; we were law students together at the University of Florida, and law clerks together for the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. I am so proud on his nomination to the Eleventh Circuit. I know he will serve our federal judiciary with honor, fairness and distinction.”

Jesse Panuccio, Former Acting Assistant Attorney General and Former Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

“Justices Lagoa and Luck are extraordinary choices for the Eleventh Circuit. Both jurists are renowned in Florida for their intellect, fairness, demeanor, and commitment to the rule of law. They both worked their way up, from humble beginnings in the Cuban and Jewish communities of Miami, to the heights of our state’s legal profession. Their personal and family stories are the embodiment of the American dream. The Senate should confirm them quickly.”

Advertisement

Hillarie Bass, Immediate Past President of the American Bar Association

“Barbara Lagoa will be a wonderful 11th Circuit Judge. I have worked with Barbara since she was a young lawyer and followed her momentous elevations at every step of her career. At each position she has held, she has represented the professionalism, integrity, legal judgment and personal commitment to excellence that makes the legal profession so proud to have her as our member. Those of use who have had the privilege of working with her over the course of her spectacular career are so proud to have had the opportunity to in some small way have contributed to her success.”

Advertisement

John M. Stewart, President of The Florida Bar

“Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck have served Florida well as lawyers and jurists, and both are highly qualified to provide their knowledge and expertise to the entire country. It is well-known throughout Florida that they have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to apply the law to reach fair and just outcomes. I am excited about their continued public service to our state and now possibly to our country. I want to thank them for their service on behalf of the lawyers of Florida and wish them much continued success in their future judicial service.”

Dori Foster-Morales, President-elect of The Florida Bar

“I have known both justices as local attorneys and now as members of Florida’s highest court for many years and I am absolutely thrilled with this announcement. They were excellent appointments to the Florida Supreme Court, and, personally and professionally, I am certain that both are exceptional human beings and highly skilled jurists who will always be a tribute to any court they serve.”

Advertisement

Michelle R. Suskauer, Immediate Past President of The Florida Bar

“Justices Lagoa and Luck have long been two of the brightest stars in the south Florida legal community and both are eminently qualified choices for the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Justice Lagoa’s impressive and diverse experience at the highest levels of both the public and private sectors inform her deep insight and broad perspective on the legal issues she would face on the Court. Justice Luck is well known for having exceptional temperament, experience, and intellect, and he will undoubtedly will serve the Court with the highest distinction.”

Jenny Beth Martin, Honorary Chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action

“I am thrilled that President Trump has nominated two outstanding candidates to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. As the first Hispanic woman to serve on Florida’s Supreme Court, Barbara Lagoa has proven to be an exemplary jurist. Similarly, Robert Luck is a man of high character and has demonstrated a deep understanding of our nation’s Constitution. Their nominations reaffirm the President’s commitment to strengthening liberty and justice in our judicial system. I look forward to their swift confirmation in the United States Senate.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony List

“President Trump continues to deliver on his promise to nominate principled judges to the federal bench. The President’s latest round of nominations follows the landmark confirmation of 150 judges during his first term — exceptional men and women who will uphold the Constitution and restore legislative power to the American people and their representatives, as our nation’s founders intended. We thank President Trump, as well as Leader McConnell, Chairman Graham, and the pro-life Senate majority for their unwavering commitment to getting these nominees confirmed.”

Faith & Freedom Coalition

“Once again #POTUS is keeping his commitment to the American people by nominating two outstanding candidates to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Barbara Lagoa and Justice Robert Luck are both highly qualified exceptional people of character who will fairly apply the law and adhere to the Constitution. We look forward to their swift confirmation!”

Manny Iglesias, RNLA Chair

In Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck, President Trump has once again nominated two superb lawyers to the federal circuit courts. Both have had distinguished legal careers and have extensive judicial experience. On the bench, they have shown their respect for the rule of law and their commitment to interpreting laws as written. The Senate should quickly confirm these two excellent nominees to the Eleventh Circuit.

Link to original article.