Certiorari Petition on Mandatory Bar Associations Post-Janus

In its 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, the Supreme Court held that public employees have a First Amendment right not to be compelled to subsidize union speech on matters of substantial public concern. This interesting certioriari petition in Fleck v. Wetch, filed by the Goldwater Institute on behalf of a North Dakota attorney, presents the question whether post-Janus a state can force attorneys to join, and thus subsidize the political speech of, bar associations as a condition of practicing law.
Stone Sentencing Ends Russia Collusion, Part I
The Roger Stone sentencing farce is as fitting an end to the Russia Collusion saga as one could conjure up . . . though it might be more fitting to call it the end of Russia Collusion, Part I. No sooner did the first flick conclusively bomb than the media-Democrat complex was issuing the casting call for Russia ... Read More
Bernie’s Huge Victory
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
Twenty Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Bernie Sanders
1) Longtime friend and supporter Garrison Nelson, a political scientist at the University of Vermont, told The New Yorker in 2015, “Bernie’s the last person you’d want to be stuck on a desert island with. Two weeks of lectures about health care, and you’d look for a shark and dive in.” 2) In 2016, he ... Read More
Bernie’s Houses
Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: “What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie ... Read More
Elon Musk’s Plan to Settle Mars
He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for ... Read More
Bloomberg’s China Apologetics Should Disqualify Him from the Presidency
Michael Bloomberg has a China problem, and his Democratic opponents, the media, and President Trump should harp on it relentlessly: Bloomberg’s accommodating stance toward China contradicts the emerging foreign-policy consensus on China, as well as the plain evidence before our eyes. For decades, the ... Read More
Trump’s Chief of Staff to American Workers: Drop Dead
The Washington Post has a recording of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney addressing a private gathering in England this week on a variety of issues. The bit on immigration: "We are desperate — desperate — for more people," Mulvaney said. "We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth ... Read More
Escape from Wuhan
The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You’ve seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts ... Read More
