Christmas Books

Are you looking for books to give to family members or friends? Or to suggest that they give you? Well, I have a couple of recommendations for you—two books of Justice Scalia’s writings that I had the privilege of co-editing:

One is On Faith: Lessons from an American Believer. As the double meaning of the book’s subtitle suggests, On Faith collects Justice Scalia’s thoughts both about religious belief and about the place of religion in American public life. The collection includes speeches, excerpts from some of Justice Scalia’s Supreme Court opinions, and reflections on his faith by his friends, colleagues, law clerks, and family. On Faith also features a beautiful foreword by Justice Thomas, a moving introduction by Fr. Paul Scalia, and Fr. Scalia’s powerful homily at his father’s funeral Mass.

The second is the New York Times bestselling Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived, a delightful collection of dozens of Justice Scalia’s speeches on on topics as varied as the law, faith, virtue, pastimes, and heroes and friends. This volume features a touching foreword by Justice Ginsburg.