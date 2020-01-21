Bench Memos

A follow-up to this post: I’ve received some inquiries as to which judges sit on the Committee on Codes of Conduct that circulated the draft advisory opinion against judicial membership in the Federalist Society but in favor of judicial membership in the ABA. To my surprise, it seems that that information is not available on the website of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

I’m reliably informed, though, that one member of the Committee is Fourth Circuit judge Albert Diaz, who just happens to be not only a member of the ABA’s Judicial Division but the chairman of that body’s Appellate Judge Conference.

I expect to have the Committee’s full composition soon.

