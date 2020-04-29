Dissenters Challenge Ninth Circuit’s Denial of En Banc Review in Takings Case

A year ago, a divided panel of the Ninth Circuit ruled (in Cedar Point Nursery v. Shiroma) that a California regulation that requires an agricultural employer to give union organizers access to agricultural employees at employer worksites does not constitute an unconstitutional taking. In an order today, the Ninth Circuit denied the employer’s petition for rehearing en banc.

Eight judges publicly dissented from the denial. Here is the powerful opening paragraph of Judge Sandra S. Ikuta’s dissent (some citations omitted):