Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Distorted Attack on Federalist Society and 200-Judge Letter

By

In an op-ed today in the New York Times, Caroline Frederickson and Eric Segall contend that the controversy over the draft advisory opinion on judicial membership in the Federalist Society and the American Bar Association “has shown beyond doubt  … that the Federalist Society has distorted how it actually operates.” But it’s their own op-ed that is replete with distortions.

1. Frederickson and Segall take issue with the Federalist Society’s statement that it does not “sponsor or endorse nominees and candidates for public service.” For starters, this is a bizarre ground on which to defend the draft opinion’s disparate treatment of the Federalist Society and the ABA, as the ABA has long done formal ratings of all federal judicial nominations.

But Frederickson and Segall don’t undertake to show that the Federalist Society as an institution sponsors or endorses nominees and candidates for public service. Instead, they impute to the Federalist Society actions taken by Leonard Leo in his individual capacity, including when on leave from the organization, as well as actions taken by “an immensely influential but largely unseen network of conservative organizations, donors and lawyers” at whose “nexus” Leo is said to “sit.” (Ouch. That must be uncomfortable for him.)

But the White House under presidents of both parties has routinely received informal advice on judicial nominations from lots of people. It’s quite a leap to maintain that their advice is to be imputed to their employers, even more so to others who are said to be in their “network.” Are Segall’s views to be charged to the law school that employs him? Are the law firms whose attorneys formally take part in the ABA’s judicial-evaluations process accountable for the votes of those attorneys?

2. Frederickson and Segall label “highly unusual” the letter from 200-plus judges in response to the draft opinion. They don’t disclose, though, that the Committee on Codes of Conduct that drafted the opinion invited judges to offer their comments on the draft. Nor do they see fit to note the fact, inconvenient to their narrative, that the signatories include some prominent appointees of Democratic presidents (e.g., Second Circuit judge José Cabranes).

Frederickson and Segall also contend that in stating that “it is simply not true that the Federalist Society takes legal or policy decisions,” the 200-judge letter was “[s]ignificantly … silent on whether the group supports nominees for public service.” But it is odd to read the judges’ statement as being silent on that question. The 200-judge letter makes the quoted statement in the context of responding to the draft opinion’s assertion that the public reasonably “would view judges holding membership [in the Federalist Society] to hold, advocate, and serve … conservative interests.” In context, the judges’ statement that the Federalist Society does not take legal or policy decisions is fairly understood to include the legal or policy decisions on who ought to be nominated for judgeships.

(As I’ve made clear from the outset, I won’t quarrel with anyone who maintains that federal judges shouldn’t be members of the Federalist Society or the ABA. Whether or not that is the best reading of the Code of Conduct, I think that it’s a plausible one. What strikes me as indefensible, and what I haven’t seen anyone even attempt to offer a defense of, is the draft opinion’s conclusion that judges can’t be members of the Federalist Society but can be members of the ABA.)

Most Popular

Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More