Durbin v. Whitehouse

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has announced she will no longer serve as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, amid reports some Democrats were upset she was insufficiently aggressive during the Barrett confirmation hearings. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is next in line — and reportedly wants the job — but progressives apparently want someone else, and the committee’s chief conspiracist (Senator Sheldon Whitehouse) would also like the position. This sets up what could be an interesting power struggle within the Senate Democratic caucus.
The 1620 Project
On November 11, 1620, the Mayflower arrived on the eastern coast of North America. She had weathered the slings and arrows of maritime misfortune for almost ten weeks at that point, but the passengers thought the discomfort of crossing a small price to pay for passage to the Promised Land. After all, these were ... Read More
Spain’s Government Declares War on the Spanish Language
It might seem like a headline from a satirical newspaper, but it is not: Spanish will no longer be the official language of the Spanish State or the lingua franca in education. It is part of the socialist-Communist government’s new education law. This war on the Spanish language is the ransom that socialist ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
President McConnell at Work
You will not be surprised to learn that it was Mitch McConnell, not Donald Trump, who took the lead in putting Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. The Republicans should nominate an autopen in 2024. Read More
Thanksgiving Is Not a Lie
We live in a time of heedless iconoclasm, and so one of the country’s oldest traditions is under assault. Thanksgiving is increasingly portrayed as, at best, based on falsehoods and, at worst, a whitewash of genocide against Native Americans. The New York Times ran a piece the other day titled, “The ... Read More
Raise the Entrance Fees for Our National Parks
In my role as your go-to purveyor of unpopular opinions, I offer this: We should jack up the entrance fees for our national parks — a lot. One of the many disappointments of the Trump administration is that in spite of his DGAF posturing, Donald Trump has always been a slave to public opinion, which made his ... Read More
Trump Again Claims He Won Election ‘By a Lot’ during Pennsylvania Senate Hearing
One day after Pennsylvania certified its presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, President Trump on Wednesday once again claimed that he had won the election “by a lot.” "We won this election by a lot, we got 74 million votes," Trump said during a meeting of the Pennsylvania ... Read More
The Conspiracy-Theorist Lawyer Who Would Hand Joe Biden Control of the Senate
Top Georgia Republicans are fighting to hold their coalition together in the lead-up to January’s runoff Senate elections after some prominent activists backing President Donald Trump have started raising their voices, publicly calling on voters to boycott the races. Over the weekend, pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin ... Read More
On Being Grateful
My mother always enjoyed making Thanksgiving dinner. She took a traditional Southern woman’s pride in being a good cook, following her mother’s recipes, and my family made a rare display of kindness by declining to inform her that she was a fairly dreadful cook, one whose kitchen alchemy on the electric range ... Read More
The New York Times Sells Envy
A product always sure to sell, even on Thanksgiving, and especially amid a pandemic, is envy. So I can hardly blame New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo for capitalizing on a bull market. Lamenting that the portfolios of America’s richest men and women have made a quicker recovery from the ... Read More
