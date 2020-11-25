Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Durbin v. Whitehouse

By

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has announced she will no longer serve as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, amid reports some Democrats were upset she was insufficiently aggressive during the Barrett confirmation hearings. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is next in line — and reportedly wants the job — but progressives apparently want someone else, and the committee’s chief conspiracist (Senator Sheldon Whitehouse) would also like the position. This sets up what could be an interesting power struggle within the Senate Democratic caucus.

Jonathan H. Adler — Mr. Adler is an NRO contributing editor and the inaugural Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University School of Law. His latest book is Marijuana Federalism: Uncle Sam and Mary Jane.

