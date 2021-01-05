Eighth Circuit Judges Call for Supreme Court to Reconsider Viability Standard for Eugenic Abortions

In a unanimous ruling today (in Little Rock Family Planning Services v. Rutledge), an Eighth Circuit panel ruled that Supreme Court precedent required it to invalidate two Arkansas statutes governing abortion: one that bars a doctor from performing an abortion when the “probable age” of the unborn child is “determined to be greater than eighteen weeks’ gestation, and one that bars a doctor from performing an abortion when the doctor knows that the mother is seeking the abortion “solely on the basis” of a belief that her child has Down syndrome. (Both statutes have exceptions for medical emergencies and for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.)

The 18-week ban was ruled invalid under Planned Parenthood v. Casey because there is no generally accepted medical evidence that “viability”—the ability of the unborn child to survive outside the womb—is attained so early. The panel likewise concluded that under Casey the ban on Down syndrome abortions could not be applied to pre-viability abortions. (Several Seventh Circuit judges, including then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett, have questioned whether Casey in fact speaks to this question, and the matter is now under consideration by the en banc Sixth Circuit.)

Judge James Loken wrote the panel opinion, which Judge Bobby Shepherd and Judge Ralph Erickson joined. (All three are appointees of Republican presidents. The Eighth Circuit has 10 appointees of Republican presidents and only one appointee of a Democratic president.)

The concurring opinions of Judge Shepherd and Judge Erickson (with each joining the other’s) are particularly noteworthy.

Judge Shepherd restates his view that the Supreme Court should reconsider Casey’s viability standard. In particular:

Today’s opinion is another stark reminder that the viability standard fails to adequately consider the substantial interest of the state in protecting the lives of unborn children as well as the state’s “compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics.” Box [v. Planned Parenthood (2019)] (Thomas, J., concurring). The viability standard does not and cannot contemplate abortions based on an unwanted immutable characteristic of the unborn child.

Judge Erickson likewise laments that the viability standard “is overly simplistic and overlooks harms that go beyond the state’s interest in a nascent life alone”: