EPPC Amicus Brief in Ministerial-Exception Cases

I’m pleased to highlight that the Ethics and Public Policy Center (the think tank I run) has filed an amicus brief in the Supreme Court in support of the two Catholic schools in the pending cases of Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel. EPPC’s brief urges the Supreme Court to adopt procedural protections in support of the First Amendment’s ministerial exception.

My thanks to Matthew T. Nelson and Conor B. Dugan of the law firm of Warner Norcross & Judd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for their generous and excellent pro bono representation.

Oral argument in the cases will take place on April 1.

